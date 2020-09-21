Dr. Park has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maureen Park, MD
Overview of Dr. Maureen Park, MD
Dr. Maureen Park, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Park's Office Locations
Permanente Medical Group9201 Big Horn Blvd Fl 3, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Directions (916) 478-5000
Kaiser Permanente2425 Geary Blvd Fl 3, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 833-2200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Having Dr. Park as my OBGYN has been such a blessing. It's the first time I've felt my doctor truly cares about my wellbeing. She's thoughtful, personable and incredibly responsive. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Maureen Park, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
