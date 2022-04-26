Overview of Dr. Maureen Richards, MD

Dr. Maureen Richards, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Algonquin, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Richards works at Whispering Point Ophthalmology in Algonquin, IL with other offices in McHenry, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disorders of Globe, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.