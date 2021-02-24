Overview of Dr. Maureen Ries, MD

Dr. Maureen Ries, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Ries works at Univ of Ca Sn Diego Jacobs Medcl Ctr in La Jolla, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.