Dr. Maureen Ries, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maureen Ries, MD
Dr. Maureen Ries, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Ries' Office Locations
Univ of Ca Sn Diego Jacobs Medcl Ctr9300 Campus Point Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 249-3600Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
UCSD Medical Offices South4168 Front St, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 543-7878
Uc San Diego Health6030 Village Way Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (800) 926-8273
UC San Diego Health - La Jolla 8910 Villa La Jolla Drive - Obstetrics and Gynecology8910 Villa La Jolla Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 657-8745
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Ries was my OBGYN for my first pregnancy. I can’t sing her praises enough. I always felt confident she cared for me and baby. She took time to explain, made sure I understood, and went above and beyond to share results to ease my mind. I was a high risk pregnancy and trusted her with our lives. In labor and delivery I kept questioning the doctor’s decisions and asking my nurse if that’s what Dr. Ries would do. I’m not easy to please, hyper critical of paid services and customer care, and demand my needs be met. I never felt the need to do any of that and was always impressed.
About Dr. Maureen Ries, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1750544516
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Dr. Ries has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ries accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ries has seen patients for Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ries on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ries. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ries.
