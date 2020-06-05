See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Maureen Schulte, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Maureen Schulte, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maureen Schulte, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine.

Dr. Schulte works at STL Fertility in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    SIRM St Louis
    555 N New Ballas Rd Ste 150, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 983-9000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Female Infertility
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Female Infertility
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypothalamic Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subfertility Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schulte?

    Jun 05, 2020
    Today I had my first consultation with Dr. Schulte. I have struggled for years with trying to conceive and recurrent pregnancy loss. I have been desperate for answers and Dr. Schulte has already put my mind at ease by explaining very clearly not only all the tests we can do to get answers, but also what some of our options for trying to conceive could be once we get the tests results. I loved that she was so thorough and explained in simple language the steps we will follow and the purpose of each test. She also made sure to schedule my appointment for a much sooner date so we could get testing going and that meant a lot to me as I have been waiting for answers for years now. I am very excited for my future appointments and I feel like I’m already in great hands.
    Carolina — Jun 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Maureen Schulte, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Maureen Schulte, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schulte to family and friends

    Dr. Schulte's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Schulte

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Maureen Schulte, MD.

    About Dr. Maureen Schulte, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518287572
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington University In St Louis
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Washington University In St. Louis
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Illinois College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Truman State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maureen Schulte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schulte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schulte has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schulte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schulte works at STL Fertility in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Schulte’s profile.

    Dr. Schulte has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulte.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schulte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schulte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Maureen Schulte, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.