Dr. Maureen Slattery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slattery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maureen Slattery, MD
Overview of Dr. Maureen Slattery, MD
Dr. Maureen Slattery, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.
Dr. Slattery works at
Dr. Slattery's Office Locations
-
1
Brighton Medicine Assoc. PC995 Senator Keating Blvd Bldg E, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 368-4455
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Slattery?
Dr. Slattery is the best OBGYN dr any woman could have. She is honest, caring and straight forward. She did more for me in one year then my previous GYN did for me in 10. I know if there is a "women" issue, she will find the answer, or run the tests to find the answer. Thank you Dr. Slattery for all that you have done for me Maureen France
About Dr. Maureen Slattery, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1427067974
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slattery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slattery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slattery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slattery works at
Dr. Slattery has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Gestational Diabetes and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slattery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Slattery. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slattery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slattery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slattery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.