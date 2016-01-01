Dr. Stark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maureen Stark, MD
Overview of Dr. Maureen Stark, MD
Dr. Maureen Stark, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Stark works at
Dr. Stark's Office Locations
Home Remedy130 Northwoods Blvd Ste A, Columbus, OH 43235 Directions (614) 523-3918
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maureen Stark, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1538219332
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Stark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.