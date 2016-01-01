Dr. Maureen Strohm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strohm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maureen Strohm, MD
Overview
Dr. Maureen Strohm, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Locations
Nevada Health Centers1799 MOUNT MARIAH DR, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 307-5414
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maureen Strohm, MD
- Family Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Usc Som
- University Of California Los Angeles
- University Of California Los Angeles|University of California-Los Angeles
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
