Dr. Maureen Swenson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Redondo Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.



Dr. Swenson works at Providence Family Medical Center in Redondo Beach, CA with other offices in Manhattan Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

