Super Profile

Dr. Maureen Yablonski, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (87)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Maureen Yablonski, MD

Dr. Maureen Yablonski, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newark, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Licking Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Yablonski works at Licking Memorial Gynecology in Newark, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yablonski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Moundview Obstetrics & Gynecology Inc.
    Moundview Obstetrics & Gynecology Inc.
    30 Messimer Dr, Newark, OH 43055
    (220) 564-7970
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Licking Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
Toxic Shock Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 87 ratings
    Patient Ratings (87)
    5 Star
    (69)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 11, 2021
    I have been with Dr. Yablonski for over 25 yrs. Great physician who is very personable and cares about her patients.
    — Jan 11, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Maureen Yablonski, MD
    About Dr. Maureen Yablonski, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013996420
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Penn State U-Hershey Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Hershey Med Ctr-Penn St U
    Medical Education
    • New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
    Undergraduate School
    • State University of New York UB
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maureen Yablonski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yablonski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yablonski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yablonski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yablonski works at Licking Memorial Gynecology in Newark, OH. View the full address on Dr. Yablonski’s profile.

    Dr. Yablonski has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yablonski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    87 patients have reviewed Dr. Yablonski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yablonski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yablonski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yablonski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

