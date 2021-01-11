Overview of Dr. Maureen Yablonski, MD

Dr. Maureen Yablonski, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newark, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Licking Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Yablonski works at Licking Memorial Gynecology in Newark, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.