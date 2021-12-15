Dr. Maurice Aiken, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aiken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maurice Aiken, DPM
Overview of Dr. Maurice Aiken, DPM
Dr. Maurice Aiken, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Dunedin, FL. They graduated from Temple University/Pennsylvania College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Aiken's Office Locations
Bay Breeze Foot & Ankle Specialists, P.L.L.C.1022 Main St Ste L, Dunedin, FL 34698 Directions (727) 734-5575
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am new to the area, but this was one of the best visits I ever had with a doctor.
About Dr. Maurice Aiken, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1528063179
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Temple University/Pennsylvania College Of Podiatric Medicine
- University Of Maryland
Dr. Aiken works at
