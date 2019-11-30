Dr. Maurice Albright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maurice Albright, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maurice Albright, MD
Dr. Maurice Albright, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Albright's Office Locations
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-8523Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 2014 Washington St # 6, Newton, MA 02462 Directions (617) 243-6585
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
My child was treated at a major Boston hospital for clubfoot, however we transferred our care to Dr. Albright and found both his bedside manner and success of treatment were far superior to the other doctor/hospital. Unlike the other hospital/doctor, it did not feel like we were just another number being pushed through the factory... Dr. Albright took time with us, explained treatment thoroughly, and answered our multiple questions patiently. Our son is doing amazingly well and we owe it all to Dr. Albright!
About Dr. Maurice Albright, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1194715904
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albright has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Albright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.