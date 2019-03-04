Overview

Dr. Maurice Barnes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Kansas Medical Center and is affiliated with OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center and T.J. Samson Community Hospital.



Dr. Barnes works at Maurice C Barnes in Hermitage, TN with other offices in Alton, IL and Johnstown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastroparesis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.