Overview of Dr. Maurice Bell, MD

Dr. Maurice Bell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Tucom-Ca and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Bell works at Office in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.