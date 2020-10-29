Overview of Dr. Maurice Berkowitz, MD

Dr. Maurice Berkowitz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Olive View - UCLA Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Berkowitz works at UCLA Medical Group in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Thrombocytosis and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.