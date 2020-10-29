See All Hematologists in Burbank, CA
Dr. Maurice Berkowitz, MD

Hematology
4.3 (23)
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Maurice Berkowitz, MD

Dr. Maurice Berkowitz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Olive View - UCLA Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Berkowitz works at UCLA Medical Group in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Thrombocytosis and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Berkowitz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ucla Hematologyoncology Burbank
    201 S Buena Vista St Ste 200, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 842-8252
  2. 2
    181 S Buena Vista St # 33, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 842-8252

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Olive View - UCLA Medical Center
  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Thrombocytosis
Secondary Malignancies
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 29, 2020
    Dr. B is a brilliant oncologist and hematologist (very rare combo) who treats you like a family member vs. another case and that makes all the difference. Getting a cancer diagnosis is overwhelming and scary yet Dr. B managed to dial it all down in my first visit by letting me know he had reviewed my file over the weekend prior to our appointment and he had a plan. I'm so thankful to have found him as I can't imagine having to go through this without having him as my doctor
    Siobhan Farley — Oct 29, 2020
    About Dr. Maurice Berkowitz, MD

    • Hematology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1538187547
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    • UCLA Medical Center
    Internship
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Berkowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berkowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berkowitz works at UCLA Medical Group in Burbank, CA. View the full address on Dr. Berkowitz’s profile.

    Dr. Berkowitz has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Thrombocytosis and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berkowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Berkowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berkowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berkowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berkowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

