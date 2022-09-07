See All Pediatricians in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Maurice Chianese, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Maurice Chianese, MD

Dr. Maurice Chianese, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Chianese works at PROHEALTHCARE ASSOCIATES LLP in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Chianese's Office Locations

    Prohealthcare Associates Llp
    Prohealthcare Associates Llp
1 Dakota Dr Ste 100, New Hyde Park, NY 11042
(516) 622-7337

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Fever
Acute Pharyngitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 07, 2022
    Always amazing. Dr. Chianese - from Day 1 - has always exhibited my favorite characteristics in a doctor: takes time with us, and never rushes an appointment; answers ALL our questions, usually supported with an insightful answer backed by research; respectful to us adults and our children, the patients; truly knows how to relate to children; knowledgeable; never allows for alarm, and very calming; the list goes on… I wish I could find a doctor for myself that possessed these traits.
    CNW — Sep 07, 2022
    About Dr. Maurice Chianese, MD

    Specialties
    Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1184688350
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maurice Chianese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Chianese has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chianese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Chianese works at PROHEALTHCARE ASSOCIATES LLP in New Hyde Park, NY.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chianese. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chianese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chianese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

