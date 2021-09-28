Overview of Dr. Maurice Chung, MD

Dr. Maurice Chung, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED|Tufts University and is affiliated with Lima Memorial Health System and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Chung works at Antonio R Tanpoco Jr MD in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.