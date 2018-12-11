Overview

Dr. Maurice Doerfler, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Snoqualmie, WA. They completed their residency with Creighton University Affil Hospital



Dr. Doerfler works at MDVIP - Snoqualmie, Washington in Snoqualmie, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.