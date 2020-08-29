Dr. Maurice Gagnon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gagnon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maurice Gagnon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maurice Gagnon, MD
Dr. Maurice Gagnon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Keller, TX. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance.
Dr. Gagnon's Office Locations
Keller1141 Keller Pkwy Ste A, Keller, TX 76248 Directions (817) 741-2601
Alliance10840 Texas Health Trl Ste 265, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 741-2601
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Best doc / gyno out there. Smart, efficient & kind. Really cool person as well, very intelligent & witty! Wouldn’t think of changing!!! I have anxiety & he always takes the time to calm me down & explain things in detail, even if I’m being ridiculous! 11/10
About Dr. Maurice Gagnon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, French
- 1720015688
Education & Certifications
- University Of Co School Of Med
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gagnon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gagnon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gagnon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gagnon speaks French.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Gagnon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gagnon.
