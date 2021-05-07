Dr. Maurice Gourdji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gourdji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maurice Gourdji, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maurice Gourdji, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They graduated from State University of New York Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Dr. Gourdji works at
Locations
-
1
Tarzana5525 Etiwanda Ave, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 708-6070Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- Health Net
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gourdji?
This medical office brings me great peace from the moment I walk inside. I am coming with personal health issues. So being greeted by Collette. Her smile lights up the office. Shelly is strong and knowledgeable. Dr. Maurice Gourdji brings his "A" game every visit I have. He cares about me. He wants to heal me. Perfect profession for someone this way, and he has so much experience I have such great respect for him. I am completely at ease, and I encourage anyone needing this kind of practice to go to his offices.
About Dr. Maurice Gourdji, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1699751586
Education & Certifications
- Lac Usc Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Hillside Medical Center
- State University of New York Downstate Medical Center
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gourdji has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gourdji accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gourdji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gourdji works at
Dr. Gourdji has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gourdji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Gourdji. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gourdji.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gourdji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gourdji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.