Dr. Maurice Gourdji, MD

Gastroenterology
4.7 (42)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maurice Gourdji, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They graduated from State University of New York Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.

Dr. Gourdji works at inSite Digestive Health Care in Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Tarzana
    5525 Etiwanda Ave, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 708-6070
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastritis
Constipation
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastritis
Constipation

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 07, 2021
    This medical office brings me great peace from the moment I walk inside. I am coming with personal health issues. So being greeted by Collette. Her smile lights up the office. Shelly is strong and knowledgeable. Dr. Maurice Gourdji brings his "A" game every visit I have. He cares about me. He wants to heal me. Perfect profession for someone this way, and he has so much experience I have such great respect for him. I am completely at ease, and I encourage anyone needing this kind of practice to go to his offices.
    David Abrams — May 07, 2021
    About Dr. Maurice Gourdji, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699751586
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lac Usc Medical Center
    Residency
    • Long Island Jewish Hillside Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • State University of New York Downstate Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
