Overview

Dr. Maurice Haddad, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Central del Este and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.



Dr. Haddad works at Gastroenterology Diagnostic Clinic in Pasadena, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.