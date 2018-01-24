Overview of Dr. Maurice Lyons, DO

Dr. Maurice Lyons, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Greeley, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with McKee Medical Center and North Colorado Medical Center.



Dr. Lyons works at CardioVascular Institute of North Colorado in Greeley, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.