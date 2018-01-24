Dr. Maurice Lyons, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maurice Lyons, DO
Dr. Maurice Lyons, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Greeley, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with McKee Medical Center and North Colorado Medical Center.
Banner Health Clinic1800 15th St Ste 340, Greeley, CO 80631 Directions (970) 810-4593
Hospital Affiliations
- McKee Medical Center
- North Colorado Medical Center
Dr. Lyons saved my husband, Don Huitt's live, in 2005 with 5 bypasses & a mitrol valve replacement while he was having a heart attack. He is still going strong fishing, hunting, & golfing. Dr Lyons was the only one that gave me hope after surgery. He was great. Praise God!!!!
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Dr. Lyons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyons has seen patients for Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.