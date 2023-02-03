See All Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Maurice Markewich, MD

Psychiatry
4.9 (7)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Call for new patient details
53 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Maurice Markewich, MD

Dr. Maurice Markewich, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.

Dr. Markewich works at MAURICE E MARKEWICH, M.D. in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Markewich's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Maurice E Markewich, M.d.
    81 Irving Pl Apt 1B, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 674-2979

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Maurice Markewich, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205829611
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Markewich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Markewich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Markewich works at MAURICE E MARKEWICH, M.D. in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Markewich’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Markewich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markewich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markewich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markewich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

