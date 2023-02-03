Dr. Markewich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maurice Markewich, MD
Overview of Dr. Maurice Markewich, MD
Dr. Maurice Markewich, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.

Dr. Markewich's Office Locations
Maurice E Markewich, M.d.81 Irving Pl Apt 1B, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 674-2979
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Markewich over 10 years. He is a great listener and is non judgmental.! I think he is one of the best.
About Dr. Maurice Markewich, MD
- Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1205829611
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Markewich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Markewich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Markewich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markewich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markewich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markewich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.