Dr. Maurice Masse, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maurice Masse, MD
Dr. Maurice Masse, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Masse works at
Dr. Masse's Office Locations
Bcs Group-neighborhood Counseling Ctr7701 13th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11228 Directions (718) 232-1351
Integrated Neurological Associates Pllc9201 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 748-1234
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Talk to him and be honest he will get you on the right meds. He has helped me through my darkest days.
About Dr. Maurice Masse, MD
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masse accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masse works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Masse. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masse.
