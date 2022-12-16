Overview of Dr. Maurice Masse, MD

Dr. Maurice Masse, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Masse works at Neighborhood Counseling Center in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.