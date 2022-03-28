Dr. Maurice Mawad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mawad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maurice Mawad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maurice Mawad, MD
Dr. Maurice Mawad, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Aventura, FL. They completed their residency with State University Of New York - Stony Brook
Dr. Mawad works at
Dr. Mawad's Office Locations
HCA Florida Heart and Vascular Care - Aventura21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 101, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (786) 568-7590
HCA Florida Heart and Vascular Care - Kendall11760 SW 40th St Ste 352B, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (786) 568-7551
HCA Florida Heart and Vascular Care - Mercy3683 S Miami Ave Ste 500, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (786) 568-7588Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor is the most professional and dedicated doctor I've seen in a while. He saved my father from a heart attack and he was released within a week feeling great
About Dr. Maurice Mawad, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- 1508101809
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York - Stony Brook
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
