Dr. Maurice Mehrban, MD

Cardiology
4.6 (34)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Maurice Mehrban, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    10481 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 592-5906

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cardiothoracic Disorders
Cardiovascular Disease
Chest Trauma
Cardiothoracic Disorders
Cardiovascular Disease
Chest Trauma

Treatment frequency



Cardiothoracic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Trauma Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Hypertension, Coarctation of the Aorta-Induced Chevron Icon
Internal Family Systems Therapy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 11, 2022
    I am a patient with High blood sugar and I also had a heart attack. I have OSCAR EPO PLAN insurance and I tried 4 different Cardiologists on the list of my doctors. I only trust doctor Mehrban among all of them. The other doctors were impatient and they did not even look at me. I had a one-to-one patient-doctor relationship with Maurice Mehrban and I found him trustworthy, professional, and interested in medicine. I recommend him highly
    Sylvia — Aug 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Maurice Mehrban, MD
    About Dr. Maurice Mehrban, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1902027626
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maurice Mehrban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehrban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mehrban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehrban. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehrban.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehrban, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehrban appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

