Dr. Maurice Mehrban, MD
Overview
Dr. Maurice Mehrban, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Locations
- 1 10481 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 592-5906
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am a patient with High blood sugar and I also had a heart attack. I have OSCAR EPO PLAN insurance and I tried 4 different Cardiologists on the list of my doctors. I only trust doctor Mehrban among all of them. The other doctors were impatient and they did not even look at me. I had a one-to-one patient-doctor relationship with Maurice Mehrban and I found him trustworthy, professional, and interested in medicine. I recommend him highly
About Dr. Maurice Mehrban, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Mehrban speaks Arabic.
