Overview of Dr. Maurice Mosseri, MD

Dr. Maurice Mosseri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.



Dr. Mosseri works at Glaucoma Consultants Of New York in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY and Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Dry Eyes and Entropion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.