Dr. Maurice Perry, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Reseda, CA. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Orthopedic Medical Center18039 Sherman Way, Reseda, CA 91335 Directions (818) 865-7966
Professional Orthopedics Medical Associates7345 Medical Center Dr Ste 280, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 459-5685Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursdayClosedFriday9:00am - 2:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Perry did surgery on my ankle after we agreed that it was time to fix the anatomical issue that had resulted in it getting unstable over time. Both before and after that, he treated my foot/ankle injuries including a torn Achilles tendon. He knows feet and ankles better than anyone. I went to other clinics before finding his Reseda office and those other doctors were really not interested in or capable of fixing my problems. If you have a foot or ankle problem, you have to see a specialist for those, not just a general orthopedic physician. Dr. Perry is the one to go to! He's been at it for more than 30 years and has seen it all and more.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1659322550
- West Valley General Hospital
- West Valley General Hospital
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
Dr. Perry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Perry has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.