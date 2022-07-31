Overview of Dr. Maurice Perry, DPM

Dr. Maurice Perry, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Reseda, CA. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Perry works at Orthopedic Medical Center in Reseda, CA with other offices in West Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.