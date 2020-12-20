Dr. Maurice-Pierre Page, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Page is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maurice-Pierre Page, MD
Overview of Dr. Maurice-Pierre Page, MD
Dr. Maurice-Pierre Page, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Page's Office Locations
- 1 750 Mount Carmel Mall Ste 380, Columbus, OH 43222 Directions (614) 228-0768
Mount Carmel Grove City5300 N Meadows Dr, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 228-0768
Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians5500 N Meadows Dr Ste 210, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 228-0768
Mount Carmel East6001 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 234-6356
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.page' is very professional & knowledgeable in his field has great bedside manner. Always goes there extra mile for his patients explains everything where you can understand he's very passionate about what he does. I would highly recommend him as a surgeon. The staff is very helpful and pleasant to work with. Have no problem scheduling appointments and wait time has been short for the most part.
About Dr. Maurice-Pierre Page, MD
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1013177815
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Page has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Page accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Page has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Page. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Page.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Page, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Page appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.