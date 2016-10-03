Dr. Maurice Schwarz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwarz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maurice Schwarz, MD
Overview of Dr. Maurice Schwarz, MD
Dr. Maurice Schwarz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA.
Dr. Schwarz works at
Dr. Schwarz's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Cancer Institute7501 Right Flank Rd Ste 600, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 373-6331
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwarz?
Dr Swartz is kind and considerate. He listens and answers questions when asked. He is very thorough and knows ins and outs of Cancer. I am glad that he is my Oncologist.
About Dr. Maurice Schwarz, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1922061126
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Ga Hosp|Med Coll Ga Hosp|Med College Ga Hospital|Med College Ga Hospital
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwarz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwarz accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwarz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwarz works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwarz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwarz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwarz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwarz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.