Dr. Maurice Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Maurice Smith, MD
Dr. Maurice Smith, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Frederick, MD. They completed their residency with Med College Of Ga School Of Med
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Frederick Health Medical Group - Chest Surgery1562 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 694-5861
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
FHH is lucky to have such an amazing human and talented Dr. on staff. The entire surgical department reflects this. Dr. Smith is caring, personable, professional, and talented. I am honored to have my mother treated by him and his staff. He is a proud shining example of what hard work and dedication can do for anyone, especially us, minorities. God bless him, the staff, and all medical professionals. Thank you Dr. Smith. R.D.
About Dr. Maurice Smith, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Ga School Of Med
