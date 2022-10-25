See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Frederick, MD
Dr. Maurice Smith, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Maurice Smith, MD

Dr. Maurice Smith, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Frederick, MD. They completed their residency with Med College Of Ga School Of Med

Dr. Smith works at Frederick Health Hospital in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Pleural Effusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Smith's Office Locations

    Frederick Health Medical Group - Chest Surgery
    1562 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 694-5861

  • Frederick Health Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Arterial Catheterization With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lobectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Segmentectomy Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Oct 25, 2022
    FHH is lucky to have such an amazing human and talented Dr. on staff. The entire surgical department reflects this. Dr. Smith is caring, personable, professional, and talented. I am honored to have my mother treated by him and his staff. He is a proud shining example of what hard work and dedication can do for anyone, especially us, minorities. God bless him, the staff, and all medical professionals. Thank you Dr. Smith. R.D.
    About Dr. Maurice Smith, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • English
    • 1740302686
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med College Of Ga School Of Med
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maurice Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith works at Frederick Health Hospital in Frederick, MD. View the full address on Dr. Smith’s profile.

    Dr. Smith has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Pleural Effusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

