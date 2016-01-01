Overview of Dr. Maurice Solis, MD

Dr. Maurice Solis, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They completed their fellowship with U Ark Med Scis



Dr. Solis works at SGMC CardioVascular Institute in Valdosta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.