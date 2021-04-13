Overview of Dr. Maurice Syrquin, MD

Dr. Maurice Syrquin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas.



Dr. Syrquin works at Retina Institute Of Texas PA in Dallas, TX with other offices in Irving, TX and Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Vitreoretinal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.