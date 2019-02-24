Dr. Mauricio Arruda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arruda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mauricio Arruda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mauricio Arruda, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Dr. Arruda works at
Locations
-
1
University Hospital Medical Group11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-3800Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
- 2 1900 23rd St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 Directions (216) 844-7108
-
3
St. John Medical Center29000 Center Ridge Rd, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (216) 658-0111
-
4
Western Reserve Heart Care1335 Corporate Dr, Hudson, OH 44236 Directions (216) 844-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arruda?
A wonderful man and that goes for his staff also. He cured my heart flutter over 5 years ago by ablation procedures. I love his motto “do no harm”. A leader in his field.
About Dr. Mauricio Arruda, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1326151366
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arruda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arruda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arruda works at
Dr. Arruda has seen patients for Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arruda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Arruda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arruda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arruda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arruda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.