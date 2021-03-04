Dr. Buendia Yidios accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mauricio Buendia Yidios, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mauricio Buendia Yidios, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Homestead, FL.
Dr. Buendia Yidios works at
Locations
1
Homestead950 N Krome Ave Ste 202, Homestead, FL 33030 Directions (305) 674-3888
2
Homestead Hospital975 Baptist Way, Homestead, FL 33033 Directions (305) 674-3888
Hospital Affiliations
- Homestead Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent communicator. Really listens and respected me as his patient. Answered all my questions.
About Dr. Mauricio Buendia Yidios, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1053586990
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buendia Yidios has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buendia Yidios on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Buendia Yidios. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buendia Yidios.
