Dr. Mauricio Castellon, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.0 (73)
Map Pin Small Melbourne, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mauricio Castellon, MD

Dr. Mauricio Castellon, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. 

Dr. Castellon works at Castellon Plastic Surgery Center in Melbourne, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Castellon's Office Locations

    Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Ctr
    1499 S Harbor City Blvd Ste 301, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 729-9909

  • Holmes Regional Medical Center

Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Breast Ptosis
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Breast Ptosis

Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
BodyTite Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
FaceTite Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Fractora Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Volbella Chevron Icon
Laser Genesis  Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Lyft Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Vollure  Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Mar 02, 2021
    I had two procedures done by Dr Castallon and they both went great, the whole office was a fun experience, I would definitely recommend him as a very skilled surgeon.
    Anonymous — Mar 02, 2021
    About Dr. Mauricio Castellon, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1881658144
    Internship
    • Albany Med Coll
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mauricio Castellon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castellon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Castellon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Castellon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Castellon works at Castellon Plastic Surgery Center in Melbourne, FL. View the full address on Dr. Castellon’s profile.

    73 patients have reviewed Dr. Castellon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castellon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castellon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castellon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

