Dr. Concha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mauricio Concha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mauricio Concha, MD
Dr. Mauricio Concha, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Centro Interdisciplinario De Las Ciencias De La Salud, Instituto Politecnico Nacional and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Concha works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Concha's Office Locations
-
1
Intercoastal Medical Group Inc2881 Hyde Park St Fl 1, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 906-7155
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Florida Blue
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Concha?
Dr Concha has been my neurologist since 2011 and I would not use anyone else. He has taken great care of me since my stroke. Excellent Doctor.
About Dr. Mauricio Concha, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093787780
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Mc-U MD
- Centro Interdisciplinario De Las Ciencias De La Salud, Instituto Politecnico Nacional
- Instituto Nacional De Ciencias Medicas Nutricion Salvador Zubiran
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Concha accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Concha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Concha works at
Dr. Concha has seen patients for Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, Stroke and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Concha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Concha speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Concha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Concha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Concha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Concha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.