Dr. Mauricio Davalos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mauricio Davalos, MD
Dr. Mauricio Davalos, MD is an Urology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.
Dr. Davalos works at
Dr. Davalos' Office Locations
El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road3100 N Lee Trevino Dr Ste G, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 505-7712
Hospital Affiliations
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Everything went well with Dr Davalos. Staff was cool! I go in to see him once a year. It's unfortunate, that patients need to live to be well. Not to live to be sick!! Bunch of old farts that never gave a damm about their health. And now they are crying, complaining, and blaming others. A quote from a very wise old fart who said this about people his age!!!!
About Dr. Mauricio Davalos, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1114179678
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davalos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davalos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davalos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davalos works at
Dr. Davalos has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Overactive Bladder and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davalos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Davalos. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davalos.
