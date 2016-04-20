Overview of Dr. Mauricio Escobar, MD

Dr. Mauricio Escobar, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Escobar works at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thrombocytosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.