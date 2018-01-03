Dr. Mauricio Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mauricio Garcia, MD
Overview
Dr. Mauricio Garcia, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.
Dr. Garcia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Doctor's Hospital4901 College Blvd, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (614) 222-0743
-
2
Asc8101 W 135th St Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66223 Directions (913) 491-3999
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- Comp Choice
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- CompCare
- CompPsych
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Health Exchange
- Healthcare USA
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Healthcare
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Private HealthCare Systems
- RockPort Health Care
- Savility
- Today's Options
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Viant
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garcia?
The best Dr by far! Absolutely the best bedside manner and concerns for his patients individually! I recommend him to everyone!
About Dr. Mauricio Garcia, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1942284427
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University of Health Sciences Center
- Texas Tech Univ. HSC
- Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon
- Rosario University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia works at
Dr. Garcia has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garcia speaks French and Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.