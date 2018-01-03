Overview

Dr. Mauricio Garcia, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.



Dr. Garcia works at Doctor's Hospital in Leawood, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.