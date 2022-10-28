Dr. Mauricio Giraldo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giraldo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mauricio Giraldo, MD
Overview
Dr. Mauricio Giraldo, MD is a Phlebologist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Phlebology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Javeriana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dallas Medical Center and Heritage Valley Kennedy.
Dr. Giraldo works at
Locations
-
1
Medilaser, Cosmetic Surgery and Vein Center3110 Main St Ste 150, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (469) 940-6481Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dallas Medical Center
- Heritage Valley Kennedy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
It has been one year since I had my hair implants (2500 grafts) and they look fantastic. I no longer have a head of hair that looks like a W. I had a lot of skin to cover up on my head. Dr. Giraldo, Jessica and the rest of his staff really were amazing thru the entire process. They explained to me step by step how they would do the procedure. It’s rare to find a doctor that combines such personal touches and care for a patient as well providing outstanding quality of medical care. Everyone should go see Dr. Giraldo for any of their Hair Transplant and Cosmetic Surgery needs
About Dr. Mauricio Giraldo, MD
- Phlebology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1649277906
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center|Harvard Medical School/Bidmc, Boston, Ma|University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- Allegheny General Hospital|Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA
- Nassau County Medical Center/SUNY at Stony Brook
- Javeriana University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Giraldo works at
