Overview of Dr. Mauricio Herrera, MD

Dr. Mauricio Herrera, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pain Management, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of California|University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.



Dr. Herrera works at Miami Institute For Joint Reconstruction in Miami, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Systemic Chondromalacia and Meniscus Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.