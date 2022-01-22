Dr. Mauricio Herrera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herrera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mauricio Herrera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mauricio Herrera, MD
Dr. Mauricio Herrera, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pain Management, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of California|University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.
Dr. Herrera works at
Dr. Herrera's Office Locations
Miami Institute For Joint Reconstruction11801 SW 90th St Ste 201, Miami, FL 33186 Directions (305) 595-1317Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Miami Institute for Joint Reconstruction747 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 505, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 595-1317
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gallagher Basset
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Herrera?
Dr. Herrera is one of the few surgeons who understands the pain of his patients, I have had two surgeries with this doctor and he explains to his patients all those who really want to listen to the patient, which is security, kindness and love. If you want an excellent doctor who will respond to your interests, this is the best as a doctor in treatment, professionalism, security, understanding, attention, and he will never turn his back on you, he will always be dedicated to your care and protection..
About Dr. Mauricio Herrera, MD
- Pain Management
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306844303
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus|Upmc South Side
- New York Presbyterian-Columbia
- New York Presbyterian-Columbia
- University Of California|University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herrera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herrera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herrera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herrera has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Systemic Chondromalacia and Meniscus Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herrera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Herrera speaks Spanish.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Herrera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herrera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herrera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herrera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.