Dr. Mauricio Kfuri Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, MO.



Dr. Kfuri Jr works at MOI-UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER DEPARTMENT OF ORTHOPEDIC SURGERY in Columbia, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Tibia and Fibula Fractures, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Femur Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.