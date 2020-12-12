See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Columbia, MO
Dr. Mauricio Kfuri Jr, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Columbia, MO
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mauricio Kfuri Jr, MD

Dr. Mauricio Kfuri Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, MO. 

Dr. Kfuri Jr works at MOI-UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER DEPARTMENT OF ORTHOPEDIC SURGERY in Columbia, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Tibia and Fibula Fractures, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Femur Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kfuri Jr's Office Locations

    Univ Phsyicians-specially Care Asso
    1100 Hospital Dr, Columbia, MO 65212
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Missouri Health Care

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Femur Fracture
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Femur Fracture

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 12, 2020
    Performed replacement knee surgery on me. He and team were professional, caring and very knowledgeable. Outstanding work. Had surgery 2 years ago and playing and teaching tennis today with no pain. Highest recommendation!!
    — Dec 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mauricio Kfuri Jr, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1184091118
