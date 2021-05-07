Overview

Dr. Mauricio Melhado, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Alberto Masferrer, Facultad De Medicina.



Dr. Melhado works at MAURICIO MELHADO MD in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.