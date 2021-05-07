See All Cardiologists in West Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Mauricio Melhado, MD

Cardiology
3.6 (27)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mauricio Melhado, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Alberto Masferrer, Facultad De Medicina.

Dr. Melhado works at MAURICIO MELHADO MD in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Primary Care Medical Associates
    3540 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 103, West Palm Beach, FL 33406
    Cardiology Mauricio Melhado
    3472 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 3B, West Palm Beach, FL 33406

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypotension
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Hypotension
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    May 07, 2021
Dr. Melhado has got to best cardiologist Dr. around! This was my first visit with him, goes OVER and above for his patients. His office personal is the best too, very pleasant very friendly and helpful. If I could I would give him15 stars
    Robert Katoski — May 07, 2021
    About Dr. Mauricio Melhado, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255323093
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Saint Vincent Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Vincents Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Staten Island Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Alberto Masferrer, Facultad De Medicina
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mauricio Melhado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melhado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Melhado has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Melhado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Melhado works at MAURICIO MELHADO MD in West Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Melhado’s profile.

    Dr. Melhado has seen patients for Hypotension, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melhado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Melhado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melhado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melhado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melhado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

