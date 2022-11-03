Dr. Mauricio Orbegozo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orbegozo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mauricio Orbegozo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mauricio Orbegozo, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pain Management, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Colegio Mayor De Nuestra Senora Del Rosario, Facultad De Medicina.
Physician Partners of America: 3450 East Fletcher Avenue3450 E Fletcher Ave Ste 350A, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 896-5167Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Florida Pain Relief Group: 10903 Sheldon Road10903 Sheldon Rd, Tampa, FL 33626 Directions (813) 896-5166
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pipefitters
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Great staff and service!
- Pain Management
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851359301
- Texas Tech University Pain Center
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Colegio Mayor De Nuestra Senora Del Rosario, Facultad De Medicina
Dr. Orbegozo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orbegozo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Orbegozo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Orbegozo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orbegozo speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Orbegozo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orbegozo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orbegozo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orbegozo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.