Overview of Dr. Mauricio Orbegozo, MD

Dr. Mauricio Orbegozo, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pain Management, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Colegio Mayor De Nuestra Senora Del Rosario, Facultad De Medicina.



Dr. Orbegozo works at Physician Partners of America in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.