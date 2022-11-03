See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Tampa, FL
Dr. Mauricio Orbegozo, MD

Pain Management
4.1 (13)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mauricio Orbegozo, MD

Dr. Mauricio Orbegozo, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pain Management, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Colegio Mayor De Nuestra Senora Del Rosario, Facultad De Medicina.

Dr. Orbegozo works at Physician Partners of America in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Orbegozo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Physician Partners of America: 3450 East Fletcher Avenue
    3450 E Fletcher Ave Ste 350A, Tampa, FL 33613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 896-5167
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Florida Pain Relief Group: 10903 Sheldon Road
    10903 Sheldon Rd, Tampa, FL 33626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 896-5166

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Back Pain
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection
Arthritis
Back Pain
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Injection Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Radiofrequency Neurotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Selective Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Pipefitters
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 03, 2022
    Great staff and service!
    Neil iles — Nov 03, 2022
    Dr. Mauricio Orbegozo, MD
    About Dr. Mauricio Orbegozo, MD

    • Pain Management
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1851359301
    Education & Certifications

    • Texas Tech University Pain Center
    • Loyola University Medical Center
    • Good Samaritan Hospital
    • Colegio Mayor De Nuestra Senora Del Rosario, Facultad De Medicina
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mauricio Orbegozo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orbegozo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Orbegozo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Orbegozo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Orbegozo works at Physician Partners of America in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Orbegozo’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Orbegozo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orbegozo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orbegozo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orbegozo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

