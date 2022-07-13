See All General Surgeons in Huntington, WV
Dr. Mauricio Saleme, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Huntington, WV
Call for new patient details
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mauricio Saleme, MD

Dr. Mauricio Saleme, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from SINAI-GRACE HOSPITAL and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Saleme works at M N Saleme Surgery Inc in Huntington, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Saleme's Office Locations

  1. 1
    M N Saleme Surgery Inc
    2828 1st Ave Ste 205, Huntington, WV 25702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 522-7046

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Constipation
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 13, 2022
    My appointment went well very nice and he explained everything he went over everything from detail to detail about the procedure asked me about the problems I was having talked it over with me about what all problems I was having and scheduled the procedure very smart and intelligent doctor I highly recommend him
    Mary Hamm — Jul 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mauricio Saleme, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841395282
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SINAI-GRACE HOSPITAL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saleme has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saleme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saleme works at M N Saleme Surgery Inc in Huntington, WV. View the full address on Dr. Saleme’s profile.

    Dr. Saleme has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saleme on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Saleme. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saleme.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saleme, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saleme appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

