Dr. Saleme has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mauricio Saleme, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from SINAI-GRACE HOSPITAL and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Saleme's Office Locations
M N Saleme Surgery Inc2828 1st Ave Ste 205, Huntington, WV 25702 Directions (304) 522-7046
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My appointment went well very nice and he explained everything he went over everything from detail to detail about the procedure asked me about the problems I was having talked it over with me about what all problems I was having and scheduled the procedure very smart and intelligent doctor I highly recommend him
- English, Spanish
- 1841395282
Education & Certifications
- SINAI-GRACE HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saleme accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saleme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saleme has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saleme on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saleme speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Saleme. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saleme.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saleme, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saleme appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.