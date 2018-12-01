See All Vascular Surgeons in Port Jefferson Station, NY
Dr. Mauricio Szuchmacher, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mauricio Szuchmacher, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mauricio Szuchmacher, MD

Dr. Mauricio Szuchmacher, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They completed their fellowship with North Shore University Hospital

Dr. Szuchmacher works at Suffolk Vascular & Vein Center in Port Jefferson Station, NY with other offices in Smithtown, NY and Riverhead, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Szuchmacher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Suffolk Vascular & Vein Center
    1110 Hallock Ave, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 476-9100
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Suffolk Vascular Asssociates, PLLC
    329 E Main St Ste 8, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 979-0222
  3. 3
    Suffolk Vascular & Vein Center
    1149 Old Country Rd Ste C4, Riverhead, NY 11901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 591-9003
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Charles Hospital
  • St. Catherine of Siena Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Szuchmacher?

    Dec 01, 2018
    Dr.Sczuchmacher was on referral from the Gallo family to the next GALLO family member. Me being the other half I stop by to assist the afterwards.. Spoken of to be the “BEST OF THE BEST” I surely can concur as well as my other half in the highly satisfied results of the surgery. The specialized vascular surgery to remove the veins were precisely and accurately done right on site. UP AND ON THE GO IMMEDIALELY. “TOP NOTCH” is all that can be said...
    NY — Dec 01, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mauricio Szuchmacher, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mauricio Szuchmacher, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Szuchmacher to family and friends

    Dr. Szuchmacher's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Szuchmacher

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mauricio Szuchmacher, MD.

    About Dr. Mauricio Szuchmacher, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336300896
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Northside Medical Center & Tod Childrens
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mauricio Szuchmacher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szuchmacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Szuchmacher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Szuchmacher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Szuchmacher has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szuchmacher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Szuchmacher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szuchmacher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szuchmacher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szuchmacher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mauricio Szuchmacher, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.