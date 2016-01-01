Dr. Mauricio Valdes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valdes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mauricio Valdes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mauricio Valdes, MD
Dr. Mauricio Valdes, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Howard University and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital and Saint Joseph's Medical Center.
Dr. Valdes works at
Dr. Valdes' Office Locations
Southern Westchester Nephrology Pllc136 S Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 965-0621
Fms - Southern Westchester Dialysis Center44 Vark St, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 965-0621
Getty Square Dialysis11 Romaine Ave, Yonkers, NY 10705 Directions (914) 377-1989
Yonkers East Dialysis Center5 Odell Plz Ste 131, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 376-0296
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mauricio Valdes, MD
- Nephrology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215017769
Education & Certifications
- Howard University
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valdes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valdes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valdes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valdes has seen patients for Hemodialysis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valdes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Valdes speaks Spanish.
Dr. Valdes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valdes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valdes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valdes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.