Dr. Mauricio Villavicencio Theoduloz, MD
Dr. Mauricio Villavicencio Theoduloz, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN.
Rochester - Heart200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 516-8195
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
The doctor performed triple bypass surgery on me at the Mass. General on 1 24 18. His care was outstanding as was the hospital
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- 1497153332
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
