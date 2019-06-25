See All Plastic Surgeons in Louisville, KY
Dr. Maurine Waterhouse, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Maurine Waterhouse, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.8 (16)
Map Pin Small Louisville, KY
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Maurine Waterhouse, MD

Dr. Maurine Waterhouse, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.

Dr. Waterhouse works at Martin Fox MD and Associates in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Steven Waldman, MD
Dr. Steven Waldman, MD
4.7 (47)
View Profile
Dr. Jean Loftus, MD
Dr. Jean Loftus, MD
5.0 (445)
View Profile
Dr. Daniel Kuy, MD
Dr. Daniel Kuy, MD
4.9 (243)
View Profile

Dr. Waterhouse's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Martin Fox M.d.
    4001 Kresge Way Ste 320, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 895-5850
  2. 2
    Frazier Rehab Institute Medical Center East
    3920 Dutchmans Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 608-8846

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Louisville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction
Breast Reconstruction
Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction
Breast Reconstruction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Waterhouse?

    Jun 25, 2019
    I highly recommend her!
    Rachel in Danville, KY — Jun 25, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Maurine Waterhouse, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Maurine Waterhouse, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Waterhouse to family and friends

    Dr. Waterhouse's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Waterhouse

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Maurine Waterhouse, MD.

    About Dr. Maurine Waterhouse, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326192386
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Waterhouse has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Waterhouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Waterhouse works at Martin Fox MD and Associates in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Waterhouse’s profile.

    Dr. Waterhouse has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waterhouse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Waterhouse. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waterhouse.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waterhouse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waterhouse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Maurine Waterhouse, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.