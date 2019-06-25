Dr. Waterhouse has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maurine Waterhouse, MD
Overview of Dr. Maurine Waterhouse, MD
Dr. Maurine Waterhouse, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.
Dr. Waterhouse works at
Dr. Waterhouse's Office Locations
-
1
Martin Fox M.d.4001 Kresge Way Ste 320, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 895-5850
-
2
Frazier Rehab Institute Medical Center East3920 Dutchmans Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 608-8846
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Maurine Waterhouse, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1326192386
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Dr. Waterhouse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Waterhouse works at
Dr. Waterhouse has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Waterhouse. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.
