Dr. Maurits Boon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Book an Appointment
Dr. Maurits Boon, MD
Overview of Dr. Maurits Boon, MD
Dr. Maurits Boon, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University at Buffalo State University of New York School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Boon works at
Dr. Boon's Office Locations
-
1
Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery925 Chestnut St Fl 6, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
-
2
Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 403, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boon?
10 plus. From scheduling to writing room to visit, flawless
About Dr. Maurits Boon, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English, Italian
- Male
- 1225054810
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- University at Buffalo State University of New York School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boon accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Boon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Boon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boon works at
Dr. Boon has seen patients for Rhinoseptoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boon speaks Italian.
638 patients have reviewed Dr. Boon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.